027 - Smokin'

My Get-Pushed challenge this week was smoke photography. I happened to find some old incense sticks and I pulled up google to teach me how to do it. I'd tried it once in the past, but couldn't remember how.
Through this process, I also learned how to use my camera to activate my external flash by putting it into Commander mode! I had no idea it could do that, but it worked beautifully. All in all, besides making my upstairs stink like cherry incense, I had a blast with these pretty little shapes!
If you're not participating in Get Pushed, you totally should!