027 - Smokin' by emrob
027 - Smokin'

My Get-Pushed challenge this week was smoke photography. I happened to find some old incense sticks and I pulled up google to teach me how to do it. I'd tried it once in the past, but couldn't remember how.

Through this process, I also learned how to use my camera to activate my external flash by putting it into Commander mode! I had no idea it could do that, but it worked beautifully. All in all, besides making my upstairs stink like cherry incense, I had a blast with these pretty little shapes!

If you're not participating in Get Pushed, you totally should!

See my 6 finalists in my Extras folder: https://365project.org/emrob/extras/2024-01-27
Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Amanda R. ace
@wakelys - thanks for a fun challenge this week!
January 28th, 2024  
