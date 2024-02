033 - Get-Pushed - Edward Weston

This week, Wendy challenged me to take a photo, inspired by the work of Edward Weston for my Get-Pushed challenge. I had never heard of him (I know a lot of artists, but not a lot of photographers), so it was fun checking out his work.



I particularly liked how he shot lots of different vegetables and seashells. So I shot one of my own seashells and hopefully emulated his style a little bit.



Thanks for the push, Wendy!