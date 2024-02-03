Previous
034 - Another Misty Morning by emrob
034 - Another Misty Morning

I absolutely LOVE foggy mornings! And they work so well in b&w! They make the most basic scene a little more interesting!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Amanda R.

Mags ace
Wonderful weather capture!
February 4th, 2024  
