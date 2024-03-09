Sign up
69 / 365
070 - Sparkle
Just filling in a hole from last week! I have found that purple is the most difficult color for me to find each week, surprisingly enough! I guess I just need more purple in my life!
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
83
photos
28
followers
36
following
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th March 2024 1:29pm
purple
,
fabric
,
sparkle
,
sequins
,
rainbow2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
March 17th, 2024
