Previous
Next
065 - Neon by emrob
65 / 365

065 - Neon

I was grabbing some product shots at my office yesterday and on my way out, decided to do a quick snap of one of our neon lights!
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise