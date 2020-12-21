Previous
Next
070 - Nothing But Net by emrob
70 / 365

070 - Nothing But Net

I've taken this shot before for a different photo challenge, but the clouds were so pretty and wispy that I decided to retry it.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise