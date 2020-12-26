Previous
075 - Just a Roll of the Dice by emrob
75 / 365

075 - Just a Roll of the Dice

We've been having fun playing the Space edition of Monopoly. I actually don't like regular Monopoly at all, but this Space one is really fun! It's been nice sitting down as a family at the table each evening for a game.
26th December 2020

Amanda R.

@emrob
Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg.
soo colourful!!
December 29th, 2020  
