96 / 365
096 - Wildcat
Another shot of Colin looking all fierce. He's actually about the softest little cat you'll ever meet. A real pushover. The only one he ever really gets fierce with is the bunny.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
0
0
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
98
photos
68
followers
35
following
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
3
Album
The Present
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
17th January 2021 6:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
black and white
,
animal
,
cat
,
stripes
,
pet
