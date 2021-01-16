Previous
Next
096 - Wildcat by emrob
96 / 365

096 - Wildcat

Another shot of Colin looking all fierce. He's actually about the softest little cat you'll ever meet. A real pushover. The only one he ever really gets fierce with is the bunny.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise