Previous
Next
112 - Refracted by emrob
112 / 365

112 - Refracted

Flash of Red Feb day 2! I know it's not a landscape, but that's ok. Still b&w!
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise