115 / 365
115 - Pathway
I really love Golden Hour and the long shadows a low sun can create!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
0
The Present
NIKON D5000
7th February 2021 7:56pm
Tags
shadows
,
lines
,
patterns
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
