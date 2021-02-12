122 - Meanwhile in Texas...

So, we are getting a historic winter weather event here in Texas! They're saying lows in the single digits (one of my weather apps even had us at a low of 0 - I don't even know what that's like!). We'll see what will end up happening, but we've already had a crazy ice storm, and forecasted multiple days of sleet, snow, and freezing temps. Needless to say, it's beautiful, but wrecking havoc in my fair state!



Tons of trees are split and broken, I heard about this massive 100 car pile-up in Fort Worth yesterday, and lots of people who have lost power and whatnot. It's definitely something! But the neat thing is a beautiful otherworldly (definitely other from Texas!) environment. Seeing grass, trees, everything completely encased in ice is amazing! People who live up north probably laugh, but this is just unheard of here!