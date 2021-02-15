Sign up
125 / 365
125 - If Looks Could Kill...
Why do owls always look ticked?
My next door neighbor has an owl house and every afternoon, this thing peeks out - I think she's sitting on some eggs or something. But so cool to see!
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
125
photos
73
followers
37
following
34% complete
Views
2
Album
The Present
Camera
NIKON D5000
Taken
15th February 2021 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
bird
,
house
,
owl
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
