125 - If Looks Could Kill... by emrob
125 - If Looks Could Kill...

Why do owls always look ticked?

My next door neighbor has an owl house and every afternoon, this thing peeks out - I think she's sitting on some eggs or something. But so cool to see!
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

