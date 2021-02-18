Sign up
128 / 365
128 - Scavenging
I followed this little guy for a bit and he was finally rewarded with something at the end of it all. I love how fat looking they get when it's cold!
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
for2021
