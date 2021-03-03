Previous
141 - MFPIAC: Golden Hour by emrob
141 - MFPIAC: Golden Hour

I am hosting this round of MFPIAC and I couldn't help but do one myself, as I picked a topic I really love - golden hour! Feel free to enter! This round ends Saturday!
3rd March 2021

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
