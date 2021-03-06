Sign up
144 - African Daisies
A visit to the local nursery yielded a perfect purple shot for this week, even if it was done with my phone rather than my camera!
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
flowers
,
daisies
,
rainbow2021
