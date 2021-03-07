Previous
145 - Earbuds by emrob
146 / 365

145 - Earbuds

Something pink for today!
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Wendy Bandurski-Miller ace
ooo nice lighting too, Perfect!
March 8th, 2021  
