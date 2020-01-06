Day 6: Brothers

This is a picture of my oldest son pulling my youngest son up the hill on our driveway in his beloved wagon. I suppose it’s simple looking enough to most. Truth be told and going to be a bit vulnerable here...this picture is not so simple for me. This picture gives me so much joy and hope and other emotions and is like a dream come true for me. After my oldest son, who is now 8, we experienced many losses through miscarriages and one full term baby due to a rare birth defect. Me and my husband began to believe that we would not be able to have any more living children. We were spent emotionally and physically. And then, just when we thought that and began to lose hope, along came my youngest son who is now a year old as of Christmas Day. Seeing my oldest playing alongside and loving on his little brother who we are so blessed and grateful to have here with us on this earth to raise and watch grow is like a very surreal dream come true. This picture captures that dream perfectly.