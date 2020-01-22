Previous
Day 22: What?! It wasn’t me. by emyjquinn
21 / 365

My little Tasmanian devil who loves to pull all the diapers out...and anything else he can get his hands on for that matter.
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Emily Quinn

@emyjquinn
This is my second time doing a 365 project. I haven’t picked up my camera in a little over a year so my goal this...
Hope D Jennings ace
Hahaha! So adorable!
January 22nd, 2020  
