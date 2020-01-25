Previous
Day 25: Abstract of frozen leaves by emyjquinn
25 / 365

Day 25: Abstract of frozen leaves

You really have to dig creatively in the dead, gray winter sometimes to find something interesting or beautiful. In my opinion, nature made a beautiful little abstract here with some frozen over grass and leaves.
Emily Quinn

