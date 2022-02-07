Sign up
16 / 365
In the office
Not been in the office since July last year and we are not officially back until the end of February but I needed to go in to cover a team member on leave.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Endless Somers
@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
365
365
Tags
work
,
new haircut
,
selfie
