Waiting for the bus by endless
17 / 365

Waiting for the bus

On my way to the gym for the first time in three weeks and I across the road was this fridge waiting in line for the next bus :)
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Endless Somers

@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
4% complete

