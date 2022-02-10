Previous
Abandoned shoes
Abandoned shoes

I have a number of photos of pairs of shoes abandoned around my suburb. I have no idea why there are so many but this was the latest pair.
Endless Somers

Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
