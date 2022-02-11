Previous
Melbourne building by endless
20 / 365

Melbourne building

In the centre of Canberra is the Melbourne building. It's still very quiet with most government workers still working from home.
This side of the building is very run down with most business closed.
Endless Somers

@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
