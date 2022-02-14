Previous
Rose by endless
23 / 365

Rose

The possums have eaten most of my roses plants before they managed to flower but this one that my daughter chose for me managed to produce one flower.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Endless Somers

@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
7% complete

