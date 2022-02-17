Sign up
26 / 365
My friend Dave
Since working from home in July last year because of our lockdown this cockie has become my best friend. He visits daily to say hello.
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
0
0
Endless Somers
@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
29
photos
2
followers
3
following
7% complete
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
