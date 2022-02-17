Previous
My friend Dave by endless
26 / 365

My friend Dave

Since working from home in July last year because of our lockdown this cockie has become my best friend. He visits daily to say hello.
17th February 2022

Endless Somers

@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
7% complete

