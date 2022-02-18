Previous
Street art - Love by endless
Street art - Love

Over the past two years this fella has appeared all over Canberra. It's not great art but it does make me smile when I see them.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Endless Somers

@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
