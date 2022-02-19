Previous
Cycle of the Swallowtail by endless
Cycle of the Swallowtail

The butterfly finally appeared from it's chrysalis today. I was at the gym in the morning and arrived home to see she was out drying her wings.
19th February 2022

Endless Somers

Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
