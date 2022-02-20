Previous
Dragonfly by endless
29 / 365

Dragonfly

I get quite a few dragonflies in my garden. I think they venture over from the lake that is 5 minutes walk away from my home.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Endless Somers

@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
7% complete

