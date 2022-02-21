Sign up
30 / 365
Sunset
I cycled around the lake close to sunset and after the heat of the day had died down.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Endless Somers
@endless
Been here before, a long time ago, but going again to give me some focus after a couple of difficult years.
30
photos
2
followers
3
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
21st February 2022 7:23pm
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
canberra
