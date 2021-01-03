Previous
Too much rain! by eolidia
We had new lawn put in around October, the rain has actually drowned the grass!
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Eolidia

We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
