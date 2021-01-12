Previous
Next
Orchid by eolidia
15 / 365

Orchid

I love orchids and hated giving away the many I had in my sunny patio room. I wasn't sure they would do well here in wet Washington. I only have two, but one or the other have been in bloom since April. This one is on its second set of flowers.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise