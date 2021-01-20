Previous
Gig Harbor by eolidia
23 / 365

Gig Harbor

I ran some errands today. I always like to drive home around the harbor. It looks different each time, today there was not much sun, but at least no rain.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Eolidia

