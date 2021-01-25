Previous
Evening Walk by eolidia
28 / 365

Evening Walk

On an evening walk with my husband we spotted this almost full moon combined with the clouds reflecting setting sun.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
