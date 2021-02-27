Previous
Small but deadly by eolidia
Small but deadly

The Pine Siskin has invaded Washington, bringing with it salmonella, which is infecting and killing other birds. Down comes the new bird feeder.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
