Succulent Garden by eolidia
43 / 365

Succulent Garden

I bought this cute succulent garden potted in a pumpkin, in October. Its about time to try and replant it. The succulents are doing fine, the pumpkin, not so much!
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
11% complete

Photo Details

