A Varied Thrush by eolidia
A Varied Thrush

This beautiful bird came to my feeder. A rare event to see one here!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Eolidia

@eolidia
We moved last year to a small town in Washington. This is my second time using the 365 Project site. I'm not a professional...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
January 31st, 2026  
