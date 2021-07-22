Previous
Gotta Practice by epcello
Gotta Practice

I have my first in person concert, since the lockdown last year, lined up for Sept 2nd. Time to get practicing again!
Erika

Graeme Stevens ace
very cool shot, have a fav :)
July 23rd, 2021  
