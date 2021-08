Fainting couch fun

Long story, but this isn't my fainting couch. It was something a group of friends have been passing around for fun. I thought it would be fun to invite the friends over for a photo party, all posing in different ways on the fainting couch. This is actually my friend's daughter and she was so great at this "I just can't" pose that this was one of my favorite shots from the night. I used different backgrounds/costumes, etc. for the other shots. It was great fun.