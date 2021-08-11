Previous
Flower Through the Hole by epcello
Flower Through the Hole

This is a fence I stroll by every night on my walk. It has a hole in the fence where this viney flower is poking through. A nice treat in the long rickety fence.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Erika

Lesley Chisholm ace
Pretty! Well spotted.
August 12th, 2021  
