Photo 919
You can't see me. I'm too small...
What to photograph during a drab, dreary PNW Winter? I think I'll take out my macro lens, look really closely and see what I can find...
11th February 2022
Erika
ace
@epcello
I'm back, in search of inspiration. Such a wonderful, supportive community, here! I'm always open to critique, so don't be shy! I'm definitely here to...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
11th February 2022 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
