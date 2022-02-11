Previous
You can't see me. I'm too small... by epcello
You can't see me. I'm too small...

What to photograph during a drab, dreary PNW Winter? I think I'll take out my macro lens, look really closely and see what I can find...
11th February 2022

Erika

ace
@epcello
I'm back, in search of inspiration. Such a wonderful, supportive community, here! I'm always open to critique, so don't be shy! I'm definitely here to...
