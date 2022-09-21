Sign up
Photo 966
Smoky Seattle
Usually this view includes the Olympic Mountains and the skyline of Seattle, WA, including Space needle. Today it was a plume of smoke from our nearby Bolt Fire in the foothills of the Cascades.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
0
0
Erika
ace
@epcello
I'm back, in search of inspiration. Such a wonderful, supportive community, here! I'm always open to critique, so don't be shy! I'm definitely here to...
984
photos
55
followers
82
following
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
Views
6
365
NIKON D850
21st September 2022 8:55am
