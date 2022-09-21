Previous
Smoky Seattle by epcello
Smoky Seattle

Usually this view includes the Olympic Mountains and the skyline of Seattle, WA, including Space needle. Today it was a plume of smoke from our nearby Bolt Fire in the foothills of the Cascades.
