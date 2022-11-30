Previous
Flapper Girl by epcello
Flapper Girl

We're having a snow day, so I decided to turn my teenaged daughter into a 1920s style glam girl.
Erika

carol white ace
This is beautiful, and the sepia effect is well suited to that era.Fav😊
November 30th, 2022  
kali ace
very successful portrait, its lovely
November 30th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous portrait - beautiful young lady
November 30th, 2022  
judith deacon
Beautiful portrait!
November 30th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait
November 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a beautiful portrait. She must be thrilled with this photo.
November 30th, 2022  
