Photo 1034
Flapper Girl
We're having a snow day, so I decided to turn my teenaged daughter into a 1920s style glam girl.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Erika
ace
@epcello
Grateful to continue be part of this supportive, talented community.
carol white
ace
This is beautiful, and the sepia effect is well suited to that era.Fav😊
November 30th, 2022
kali
ace
very successful portrait, its lovely
November 30th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous portrait - beautiful young lady
November 30th, 2022
judith deacon
Beautiful portrait!
November 30th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait
November 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful portrait. She must be thrilled with this photo.
November 30th, 2022
