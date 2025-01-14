Previous
Charlie by epcello
Charlie

This was my beautiful boy, Charlie, who I had to say goodbye to shortly before Christmas. He was young in this picture, but he lived to be 12 years old. Cancer took him, sadly. I miss him so much. He was my best friend.
Erika

Babs ace
What a lovely memory of your beautiful dog.
