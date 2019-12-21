Previous
GIRLS AND THEIR DOGS by ericaleigh
88 / 365

Day 89 of 365

When the dogs need their humans to remain calm, the humans get on the floor with the dogs. @eliserose781

Family Christmas today with my mom's family...always good food and company. Also a very happy birthday to my pops today! He is twice as old as I am until my birthday in April.

