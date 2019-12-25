Sign up
MERRY CHRISTMAS
Day 93 of 365
"'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse;"
Took this bad boy after midnight last night, making it my first Christmas picture. It was just such a pretty picture perfect moment I couldn't pass up. Hope everyone's Christmas is merry and bright!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
EricaLeigh
ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
Tags
tree
christmas
fireplace
2019
