MOOSE HEAD by ericaleigh
97 / 365

MOOSE HEAD

Day 97 of 365

Walked into the Dollar General with my mom before we went to my grandmas and I found this gem with the half off Christmas stuff!

You best believe I walked around with my hands in the little pockets and looked ridiculous...even held my cold drink from the cooler with them and it worked well in keeping my hands warm and dry.

Was also feeling a selfie for today's picture before taking this one on a whim and it was all perfect.
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

EricaLeigh

ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
26% complete

Photo Details

