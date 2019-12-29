MOOSE HEAD

Day 97 of 365



Walked into the Dollar General with my mom before we went to my grandmas and I found this gem with the half off Christmas stuff!



You best believe I walked around with my hands in the little pockets and looked ridiculous...even held my cold drink from the cooler with them and it worked well in keeping my hands warm and dry.



Was also feeling a selfie for today's picture before taking this one on a whim and it was all perfect.