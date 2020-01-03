Sign up
WINTER'S PROMISE
Day 102 of 365
Just a girl who loves snow, wishing for more snow.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
EricaLeigh
ace
@ericaleigh
Time is a funny thing...like, when did it get so easy to take pictures?? The last time I did this, it was not as easy...
Tags
snow
bench
pond
