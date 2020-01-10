Previous
MUDDY BOOTS by ericaleigh
109 / 365

MUDDY BOOTS

Day 109 of 365

I took exactly 2 shots of the really cool misty fog that was hovering over the river today...2 shots. That's it. And I'm a little sad about it. But I almost landed on my behind when I failed to noticed the thick layer of mud on top of the large makeshift steps that lead down to this river bank. Usually I can jaunt down and not think about it, but today my foot went sliding and then mud got so caked onto my boots that I was afraid my boots were going to fall off when I tried to retreat. So alas, here is my failed attempt for today.
(I like this shot, but sad you can't see the mist like I had hoped)

#mist #fog #river #365project #mud #bridge
EricaLeigh

