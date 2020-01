FROM ABOVE

Day 114 of 365



I'm missing being able to go UP on things while adventuring around. Climbed up on the guard rail today to take a few shots "from above" of the creepy lake. It didn't really have a fog above it, but it definitely wasn't clear either. It's nice to be the only one around at this time of year when out climbing on guard rails like a weirdo. Well, besides Wally. Who was kind of confused.