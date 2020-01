BEHIND THE TREES

Day 116 of 365



Didn't have good reception sitting right by the lake today and was trying to talk to people. So, I moved to the area back behind the lake, not by the water anymore and then going back out I noticed this perfect framing and went for it.

My fingers got chilly but the thin layer of ice made the lake super quiet and I was glad I got out of my car. Needed it after this long week.